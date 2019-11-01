One vehicle injury crash near Williston

A woman was seriously injured in a crash at the Thompson Landing Recreation Area, near Williston.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 42-year-old Dickinson man and a 50-year-old Bismarck woman were stopped in the parking lot of the Recreation area Wednesday.

The male driver put the vehicle in reverse and conducted a U-turn while backing up and the woman fell out.

The door to the vehicle was open at the time.

The woman was transported from the scene to a hospital in Williston and later life-flighted to Trinity in Minot.

The driver has been charged with a DUI, involving serious injury.