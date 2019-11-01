Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

One vehicle injury crash near Williston

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A woman was seriously injured in a crash at the Thompson Landing Recreation Area, near Williston.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 42-year-old Dickinson man and a 50-year-old Bismarck woman were stopped in the parking lot of the Recreation area Wednesday.

The male driver put the vehicle in reverse and conducted a U-turn while backing up and the woman fell out.

The door to the vehicle was open at the time.

The woman was transported from the scene to a hospital in Williston and later life-flighted to Trinity in Minot.

The driver has been charged with a DUI, involving serious injury.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

DARE

Thumbnail for the video titled "DARE"

Haunted House

Thumbnail for the video titled "Haunted House"

Cyber Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cyber Update"

MSU

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Nursing Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nursing Home"

Legare

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legare"

Why is it called Arctic Air?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why is it called Arctic Air?"

House Sorting

Thumbnail for the video titled "House Sorting"

Linton HMB Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton HMB Football"

Price is Right

Thumbnail for the video titled "Price is Right"

Chick-Fil-A

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chick-Fil-A"

Suicide Prevention

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suicide Prevention"

Turtle Mountain Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Turtle Mountain Football"

Shiloh Christian Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh Christian Football"

Bismarck High Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck High Football"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Emmons Water

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emmons Water"

Blue Pumpkins

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blue Pumpkins"

Veterans Voices: Floyd Wells

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans Voices: Floyd Wells"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge