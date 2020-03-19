Live Now
One Woman Gives Back in a Time of Need

Many in the area are also worried about the kids who depend on the breakfast and lunch they receive during school.

One Dickinson woman took it upon herself to pack 50 lunches to give to families who are in need during this pandemic.

Along with her husband they gave out their first batch of lunches Monday, after the announcement was made.

“Every night we’re doing the sandwiches and then coming here and packing the lunches. And we’re not allowing anyone to come into the building as well. To keep the social distancing right now,” explains Staci Davidson who preps meals every day.

The couple plans on continuing to give out the meals for as long as needed.

They are located at the Church of Christ.

