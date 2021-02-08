Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
One year after the first known COVID-19 related death in the US, what’s next?

This past weekend marked one year since the first known death caused by COVID-19 in the U.S.

Since then, more than 450,000 Americans have died from the virus.

Here in North Dakota, we’ve seen close to 1,400 COVID-related deaths. But over the past month, things have started to look up.

Dr. Joshua Wynne, the state’s Chief Health Strategist, says since the end of 2020, North Dakota has seen a remarkable improvement in the number of COVID cases — but he says we aren’t in the clear yet.

“That does not mean that you should walk around without a mask. That does not mean that you should have a party with 50 people who are shouting at each other and singing together without a mask. Those would be silly things to do,” said Dr. Wynne.

He says one reason he believes we are seeing lower numbers is that some communities in the state may be nearing herd immunity.

