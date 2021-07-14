One year later, sports seasons are heading back to normal

After a year of uncertainty, athletes and spectators can look forward to normal sports seasons this upcoming year.

There will be no set safety guidelines in place, so masks and other precautions will be up to coaches and students.

Summer sports camp enrollment has been up this year compared to the middle of the pandemic. Plus more participation from athletes and spectators will be expected as more return to the fields.

Mandan High School Activities Director says going through the pandemic was a big learning experience and is excited to be able to work together again with officials across the state.

“I feel like we all did a really good job getting through it and we had some surprises along the way, changes in attendance and changes in games and schedules, but like I said, we all worked together and all the athletic directors and administrators across the state, and I thought everybody did a really good job,” said Mark Wiest.

Sports are back to normal coming this August.