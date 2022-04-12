A snowy day like the beginning of the snow storm on April 12 means shoveling for everyone. Even though it’s cold some people still have to leave home.

A snow shoveler in Bismarck told KX that if he shovels ahead of time it’ll be less work the next day!

Cyrenity Jenkins says her and her family may have to shovel twice. Cyrenity enjoys the day she has out of school and the time spent with her family.

“There was a lot of snow, my sisters and I had to shovel the driveway to get the rest of the cars through,” Cyrenity said.

Cyrenity says it’s very cold outside but she’s happy to be with family.