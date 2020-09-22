ONEOK donates $10,000 to CHI St. Alexius in Williston for disinfection equipment

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A new form of sterilization will soon be available at CHI St. Alexius in Willison, thanks to a $10,000 donation from ONEOK.

The money will go toward a UV Light Strike Robot.

The state of the art equipment can kill dangerous bacteria, viruses, spores and fungi that are commonly found in hospitals all with the strike of its powerful light.

KX News spoke with the Environmental Services Manager who says the robot will add an extra layer to their cleaning and sanitizing policies.

“We can use it in a multitude of areas, down on our med floors, in our surgical suites. You know, in between patients and everything. We’ve got a lot of ideas for it,” Environmental Services Manager David Brostuen said.

Brostuen says they expect the equipment to be on hand in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

CHi Gets UV Sterilizer

Tribal college grants

Bridge Money

Distance Learning

Winter coat drive

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/22

Minot Commission on Aging keeps on going

Soup kitchen able to stay open

Remembering a local inspiration

Tuesday's Forecast: We welcome fall with the 80s

Family traditions during the pandemic

NDC SEPT 22

Kidder County Volleyball

Minot City Council Limits Flag Raising

Help for Farmers

Stanley Rescue

Legacy Volleyball

Bottineau Volleyball

Monday, September 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss