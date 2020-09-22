ONEOK donates $10,000 to CHI St. Alexius in Williston for disinfection equipment

A new form of sterilization will soon be available at CHI St. Alexius in Willison, thanks to a $10,000 donation from ONEOK.

The money will go toward a UV Light Strike Robot.

The state of the art equipment can kill dangerous bacteria, viruses, spores and fungi that are commonly found in hospitals all with the strike of its powerful light.

KX News spoke with the Environmental Services Manager who says the robot will add an extra layer to their cleaning and sanitizing policies.

“We can use it in a multitude of areas, down on our med floors, in our surgical suites. You know, in between patients and everything. We’ve got a lot of ideas for it,” Environmental Services Manager David Brostuen said.

Brostuen says they expect the equipment to be on hand in the coming weeks.