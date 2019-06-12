ONEOK gives $100,000 to McKenzie County Flood Relief

This Wednesday, March 27, 2019, photo provided by the North Dakota Governor’s Office shows lengthy ice jams that have backed up in the Yellowstone River, and flooding that had prompted the evacuation of dozens of homes in western North Dakota and eastern Montana. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum declared a statewide flood emergency after touring the area. A submerged section of Highway 200 between Cartwright, N.D., and Fairview, Mont., remained closed Wednesday. (Mark Staples/North Dakota Governor’s Office via AP)

Natural gas liquid service provider ONEOK has contributed $100,000 to the McKenzie County Flood Relief 2019 Fund, established in the wake of devastating flooding that hit McKenzie County this spring.

More than 14,400 acres of land were under water when the Yellowstone River flooded earlier this spring, damaging 29 homes and displacing 110 residents.

At this point, over 1,400 acres of ag land can’t be planted this year. Nine of the flooded homes were destroyed and another 12 sustained major damage.

“Most of the impacted areas in the Yellowstone Valley had never before experienced flooding, so most of these homeowners have no insurance to cover their losses,” said McKenzie County Emergency Manager Karolin Jappe. “The donations sent in from individuals and businesses are going to be crucial for these families to get back on their feet.”

Donations to the McKenzie County Flood Relief 2019 Fund can be made online at www.ndcf.net/donate and select the McKenzie County Flood Relief link.

The North Dakota Community Foundation (NDCF), oversees the McKenzie County Flood Relief 2019 Fund. The NDCF has waived its administrative fees for this disaster response fund, meaning 100 percent of all gifts will go to those affected.

For more information about the McKenzie County Flood Relief 2019 Fund, go to www.ndcf.net/give/urgent-needs.

