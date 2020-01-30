Online Access to Supreme Court Documents Available Since Before 2000

After the North Dakota Court System allowed online public access to district court documents for the first time ever, the privilege was taken away after just about a week online.

But the North Dakota Supreme Court has been allowing online access to certain documents since the late 1990s.

This includes opinions dated back to the 1960s, briefs from about 1998 forward and some rules dating back to the mid-90s.

Supreme Court Clerk Petra Hulm said none of these documents should include private information to begin with. So, the courts said this was the place to start in making court documents available online.

Anything that would have to be redacted still has to be requested through the Clerk of Court.

On Jan. 1, the Supreme Court expanded its access to include all documents, like district court. That access was taken away alongside district court.

But, you still have online access to Supreme Court documents that have been available since the beginning, about 20 years ago.

“The court has always advocated for access to the public records, and the volume and variety of the documents that we review are low enough that our team can review them and ensure that there isn’t public information in them. And we’ve always done that,” Hulm shared.

She said the Supreme Court has also had some privacy complaints over the years, but they were able to redact and fix the problems right away.