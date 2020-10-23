Online nursing degree creating more opportunity to fill need in ND

During the pandemic, there has been an increased need for those in the medical field.

Registered nurses now have the opportunity to fill more leadership roles by completing their Bachelor of Science in Nursing completely online.

The program at Minot State is geared toward nurses currently working in the field who want their degree along with their licensing.

A professor at the college says those in the program can help fill a specific need in the state.

“We need leaders especially right now in hospitals and in clinic settings and in public health and even with the shortage that we have we just need to keep growing those leaders so that we can provide that good quality safe care,” Minot State Assistant Professor of Nursing Melissa Fettig said.

The program can be completed through a part-time or full-time schedule.