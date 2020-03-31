Online Predators Home During Pandemic As Well

Parents are reminded that while you and your children may be stuck at home due to the coronavirus, so are child predators.

Since children will be spending a good portion of their day online, whether for school or simply to pass the time, that makes them more vulnerable to exploitation by online predators.

Experts say children online may be more open to chatting with strangers in these times because they may be bored at home and looking to interact with new people on social media.

Parents are encouraged to install any number of free programs out there that monitor your child’s online activities and alert you if something’s wrong.

KX News spoke with a tech expect who says just be mindful and use common sense.

“Let your children know that you car about them and if they have questions too let them know that it’s OK to talk to you about this stuff, you know they might accidentally see something too that maybe they shouldn’t have seen because they have more time on the screen so open up a dialog and say hey if you see something online just come and talk to us, we’re OK with that,” said Tech Expert Marlo Anderson.

Parents are also urged to monitor their child’s cell phone activity.

And if someone sends your child an inappropriate picture, don’t blame the child and call the police.

