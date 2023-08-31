MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The personnel for the 2023 rodeo has been chosen for the Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo.

According to a news release, the headlining cast announcers will be Bob Tallman and Garrison Allen.

Tallman is an 11-time PRCA Announcer of the Year winner and has announced this rodeo for the last 14 years. But for Allen, this will be his first in Minot.

The pickup men in the arena will be Ryan Hanna and Donnie Moore. The top 12 bareback riders and saddle bronc riders choose the men.

Hanna is from Berthold, and this is his second time being chosen to work the finals. Hanna was chosen previously five years ago.

“It’s fun to get that call,” Hanna said. “When you’re chosen by the contestants, it’s a nice call to receive.”

Hanna farms and ranches with his mom and wife, and works about 100 performances a year.

Justin Ward and Gus Kronberg are going to handle protecting the cowboys from the bulls during the bull-riding as the bullfighters. And for Richardton native Kronberg, this is a dream come true.

“I was pretty tickled,” he said when he got the call. “There were a lot of emotions. I was excited, nervous, and overwhelmed.”

Kronberg was working a rodeo in Montana when he got the call.

“I was in the middle of a rodeo, and I still had to fight bulls that night. To say I had a hard time focusing was an understatement,” he added.

Like the pickup men, the bullfighters were chosen by the top 12 riders. Kronberg counted that as an honor, the riders thought highly enough of them that they chose him.

“It’s an honor to be selected by those guys you’re taking care of all year long, that they think of you when it’s selection time, and they pick up,” Kronberg said.

This year will be rodeo clown Matt Merritt’s first-ever circuit finals.

Missy Erickson and Brandee Moore are the timers. N.D. Secretary is Rowena Nelson with the assistant secretary being Val Lundquist.

The photographer is Alaina Stangle, the music director is Brad Narducci, and trick rider Piper Yule will be the specialty act.

Committeeman Max Weppler said that hiring good personnel makes for a good rodeo.

“We hire the best of the best,” Weppler said. “We know our fans love to watch rodeo, but they want a smooth-running show and they want to be entertained. That’s what our personnel provides.”

The Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo showcases the top 12 cowboys and cowgirls in bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, breakaway roping, tie-down roping, barrel racing, and bull riding.

It’s happening at 7 p.m. on October 13 and 14 and 1 p.m. on October 15, tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for kids three to 10. Gold buckle seats are $35 for all ages.

The performance on October 15 is Family Day with all tickets being $10.

Tickets go on sale on September 10 online and at North Country Mercantile in Minot at 2000 20th Avenue SE.

For more information, you can visit here.