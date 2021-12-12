Ontario man convicted in Bismarck love triangle death to be sentenced Jan. 21

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Canadian man who pleaded guilty to murder conspiracy and three other felonies in the death of a Bismarck man two years ago will be sentenced next month.

Forty-three-year-old Earl Howard, of Ontario, earlier pleaded guilty to murder conspiracy and three other charges in an agreement with prosecutors.

His sentencing has been scheduled for Jan. 21.

Howard and Nikkisue Entzel were charged in 2020 in the death of the woman’s husband, 42-year-old Chad Entzel, in what prosecutors said was a love triangle with plans to cash in on a life insurance policy.

Nikkisue Entzel is scheduled to go on trial Feb. 28.

