Open enrollment for Affordable Care Act health insurance open through May 15

Open enrollment for Affordable Care Act health insurance reopened on Monday.

Normally, open enrollment happens in late fall, but President Joe Biden signed an executive order late last month to open it back up.

We spoke with a benefits consultant who shares what you need to know about signing up.

She says everyone qualifies, even if you have health insurance right now, you can shop around for different plans that better fit your needs.

If you’ve been affected by the pandemic and don’t have a job, finding an affordable plan is crucial.

“We want to see what plans are best suited for your situation. You might qualify for cheaper premiums. You might get a subsidy that pays for the majority, if not all, of your premium. You could have an insurance plan that might be a higher deductible but you could essentially have that plan for free, should you qualify,” said Ashley Lingsch, with Pinnacle Employee Benefits.

The deadline to enroll is May 15.

