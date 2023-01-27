BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — 24 hours after KX News began asking questions, city officials are confirming that Bismarck Police Department has an open investigation related to Wachter Middle School.

At this time, the reason behind the investigation has not been shared by officials, but Bismarck Public Schools has released the following statement:

“Bismarck Public Schools is cooperating with a Bismarck Police Department investigation. This matter has no relation to student or staff safety. Since the investigation is ongoing, no further comments will be issued at this time.”

In addition, KX News received the following statement from the Bismarck Police Department:

“We currently have an open investigation at the school. It remains open and active, and therefore cannot give details. What I can say is that it does not have anything to do with student or staff safety.“

This is a developing story and KX News will provide updates as we learn new information