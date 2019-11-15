Operation Homefront Serves 100 Meals to Military Families

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As a way to give back and show thanks, one organization fed a lot of families tonight.

Operation Homefront served 100 free holiday meals to military servicemen and their families along with the meal, they got a gift card redeemable for the rest of the groceries, necessary for a full holiday meal, come Thanksgiving. The organizers say this is just a small token for those who serve.

“I’m just so honored that we’re able to be here and that we’re able to thank military families for the work that they do. Hopefully.. just in some instance.. take the burden off of them for having to provide that meal financially and just be able to say thank you to families up close today and in person.” says Sarah Cheeseman, Area Manager.

This whole event was made possible through the national non-profit Holiday Meals for Military program.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Homefront Food

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homefront Food"

Region 5 Volleyball Championship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region 5 Volleyball Championship"

WBB: U-Mary vs Dickinson State

Thumbnail for the video titled "WBB: U-Mary vs Dickinson State"

Class AAA Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class AAA Preview"

Century Swim and Dive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Swim and Dive"

Mandan Swim and DIve

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Swim and DIve"

UMary

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary"

Thursday, November 14th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, November 14th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Recreational Marijuana

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recreational Marijuana"

Reserve Turnkey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reserve Turnkey"

Harvey Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Harvey Fire"

Med D

Thumbnail for the video titled "Med D"

Macmillan Publishers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macmillan Publishers"

Go Red for Women

Thumbnail for the video titled "Go Red for Women"

VV: Joe Candyman Thomas

Thumbnail for the video titled "VV: Joe Candyman Thomas"

Sugar Beet

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sugar Beet"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/14"

Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/14"

Sterile Processing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sterile Processing"

Thursday: Partly sunny and much warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday: Partly sunny and much warmer"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge