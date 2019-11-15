Operation Homefront Serves 100 Meals to Military Families

As a way to give back and show thanks, one organization fed a lot of families tonight.

Operation Homefront served 100 free holiday meals to military servicemen and their families along with the meal, they got a gift card redeemable for the rest of the groceries, necessary for a full holiday meal, come Thanksgiving. The organizers say this is just a small token for those who serve.

“I’m just so honored that we’re able to be here and that we’re able to thank military families for the work that they do. Hopefully.. just in some instance.. take the burden off of them for having to provide that meal financially and just be able to say thank you to families up close today and in person.” says Sarah Cheeseman, Area Manager.

This whole event was made possible through the national non-profit Holiday Meals for Military program.