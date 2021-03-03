“Operation Icehouse” online investigation results in 5 arrests

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office, in a Facebook post, says it has been conducting online investigations that would be “targeting online predatory behaviors, more specifically crimes of the sexual nature against minors” through most of February.

Police say through the investigation, five people were arrested and are now scheduled to appear in District Court.











Antonio Malnourie, of Minot, was allegedly involved in explicit conversations with who he believed was a 14-year-old male. Malnourie made an effort to drive to meet the 14-year-old male decoy and was apprehended. Malnourie was charged with luring minors by computer, dissemination of obscene materials and delivery to certain persons.

Jordan Wayne Kostek, of Noonan, was allegedly involved in explicit conversation with who he thought was a 15-year-old male. Kostek made an effort to drive and meet with the 15-year-old male decoy and was apprehended. Kostek was charged with luring minors by computer, delivery to certain persons and reckless driving.

Jay Roy Moody, of Bowman, was allegedly involved in conversation with who he thought was a 16-year-old female. Moody too made an effort to drive to meet with the 16-year-old female decoy and was apprehended. Moody was charged with luring minors by computer.

Justin Alan Helseth, of Minot, was allegedly involved in graphic conversation with who he believed was a 15-year-old female. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Minot Police Department in the apprehension of Helseth. Helseth was charged with luring minors by computer.

Randy Emmett Kramer, of Deering, was allegedly involved in graphic conversation with who he believed was a 16-year-old male. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office in the apprehension of Kramer. He was charged with luring minors by computer.