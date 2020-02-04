Operation Prairie Dog Happening Sooner Than Expected

With a recent rise in oil sales, Operation Prairie Dog, also known as House Bill 1066, is going better than anticipated, according to the Director of Office of Management and Budget Joe Morrissette.

HB 1066 uses oil tax revenue state funds to pay for future infrastructure projects throughout North Dakota.

The original plan has the municipal infrastructure account not receiving money until 2021.

However, with the increase in oil production, Operation Prairie Dog could see funding as early as this July.

“I would say we are exceeding the initial forecast. So we would expect those funds to fill up sooner than we originally estimated. So far we know in the first six months, 25 percent through the binomial we have exceeded the forecast by four percent for oil,” explained Morrissette.

Morrissette said things could always change, as this week a decrease in travel dropped oil production.

