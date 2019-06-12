Opioid Public Health Crisis

A national website says overdosing is the leading cause of death for those under the age of 50. And in all overdoses, opioids are involved in 68% of these cases.

But what can be done? Thanks to a grant, NDSU and SDSU are hosting a one-hour informational meeting about the opioid crisis tomorrow in Minot. It will include ideas on identifying misuse, and possible prevention methods

Holly Arnold with NDSU says this is a growing issue and prevention is key. “Thankfully North Dakota has one of the lowest rates per capita out of the whole United States, and with this grant, with South Dakota State University, our intent is to keep it that way

The free seminar is tomorrow from 2 pm to 3 pm at Milton Young Tower in Minot.