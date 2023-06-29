FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — North Dakota is receiving millions of dollars in opioid settlement money. As we previously reported, state lawmakers approved a new advisory board to look at ways to put that money to good use.

The board met in Fargo on Thursday to talk about opioid abuse.

State leaders estimate the state could receive around $60 million over the next 18 years, but most of that money must be spent on drug treatment.

This winter, state lawmakers voted to set up an opioid settlement fund.

“So, as we think about the victims of the opioid epidemic in our country. I want to make sure we have fair understanding about the supply and the demand side. And I hope the Opioid Settlement funds will prioritize the victims. We need the fund systems, we need to fund research, we need to fund program design intervention. We need to fund certain elements of law enforcement and certainly treatment is a huge part,” said Brad Strand, a professor at NDSU.

The committee is chaired by Lt. Governor Tammy Miller.

The next listening session will be Tuesday, August 22 in Bismarck.