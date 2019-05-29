Optical illusions will be on display in Medora this Summer

Medora, ND

The Medora Musical will be kicking off Friday, but visitors will also have another attraction to look forward to this Summer.

Perception - A Magical Accident, has been in the works for nearly 15 years by Bill Sorensen, co-host of the Medora Musical, and his friend Don Otto.

Now it is just a few days away from coming to fruition.

The attraction is a place where people can see ordinary things look a little out of the ordinary.

It features a Slant House where people will be walking and standing at angles.

Otto said in the Slant house visitors will also be able to see illusions like water flowing up instead of down.

There are also interactive optical illusion rooms and magic shows at the attraction.

"It will be a lot of fun. There are a few other illusion places around the country, but this one has the magic tied into it," said Colin Otto, a magician.

Visitors will be able to get an eye-full starting June 1, 2019.

You'll find it right behind the Badlands Motel, open every day, during Summer.