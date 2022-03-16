An organization working to protect landowners’ rights held an informational meeting on Wednesday.

The Northwest Landowners Association is educating landowners about the issues landowners can face in regard to who or what can use your land for such things as pipelines, energy development or reclamation.

The association started in 2010 when the now-Chairman Troy Coons says he found out his neighbors were being taken advantage of when a group was trying to put wind turbines on their land.

“For myself, what I saw was some elderly widow ladies that were taking those 99 year leases or 50 year leases

for a washer and dryer and had no idea what the value of what they had was,” Coons said.

He added the Northwest Landowners Association is interested in seeing future generations have the same rights he grew up with.