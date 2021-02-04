Organization teaches truck drivers how to identify and report signs of human trafficking

Since 2007, there have been 145 cases of human trafficking reported in the state. Now, a unique group is looking to help lower those numbers.

Truckers Against Trafficking teach truck drivers how to identify and report signs of human trafficking.

So far, more than 1 million drivers have been trained in the U.S. and over 1,000 victims have been identified.

The Colorado-based group is now looking to expand its reach and help end trafficking — including here in the Peace Garden State.

“They are the eyes and ears of our nation’s highways. They see things that other people don’t see.

They are already trained to be vigilant and we know they might be intersecting with victims at the places they already go. Whether that is truck stops, rest areas, hotels and motels, city streets, loading docks, places of business,” said Deputy Director Kylla Lanier.

She says if you think you see someone who is being trafficked don’t engage, but reach out to authorities.

To find more information about how to get certified, CLICK HERE or HERE for helpful resources.