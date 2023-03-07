BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — People with disabilities were at the capitol on Tuesday to greet lawmakers and learn about legislation that impacts their lives in the state.

There was a presentation on the different bills going through legislation that aim to help those with disabilities.

People with disabilities and their families were able to sit in on some of the sessions with the help of several organizations. Officials with North Dakota Disability Advocacy say it is critical for everyone to express what they find important to legislators.

“Those personal stories and that one-on-one is really powerful to hear,” said Chairperson of North Dakota Disability Advocacy, Julie Horntvedt, “and as laws are being made and things are happening in our state, that firsthand experience is really important. I know our legislatures respect hearing that, and they like hearing that.”

Several booths were also set up to speak to everyone about the services they offer for those with disabilities.