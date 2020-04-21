Organizations team up to offer grocery delivery to vulnerable population

Getting groceries is something simple, many may not be able to do during this time.

To help people out, the Minot Public Library teamed up with the Ward County Administration to offer grocery delivery to the state’s most vulnerable population.

Around 50 volunteers are making deliveries Minot. There are also limited deliveries going on in places like Burlington, Velva, Surrey, Sawyer, the Minot Air Force Base, Des-Lacs, Glenburn and Lansford.

People either choose between groceries from either Cash Wise or Walmart.

The Ward County Emergency Manager has a tip for people placing deliveries.

“It’s important to know that when you make these dates for pick-up, they have to be no fewer than two days in advance so that we have the time to make sure that we have the volunteers available for that,” said Jennifer Wiechmann.

If you would like to volunteer, click here.

To find out if delivery is available in your area, click here.

To place an order, click here.