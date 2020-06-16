Organizers gear up for Juneteenth celebration in Minot

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It was on the verge of being canceled due to COVID-19, but Minot will celebrate Juneteenth this year.

The celebration will begin with a Juneteenth flag-raising at City Hall this Friday at noon. A freedom march will then take place, starting at the city hall, going to Oak Park where the celebration will be held. An organizer says this is a great event to attend, allowing everyone to learn more about each other.

“This is a part of American history. We are a part of America, and the whole thing is to be inclusive, not exclusive. It’s just not for black people. It’s celebrating breaking from slavery,” said organizer Felicia Price.

From 2 until 6 p.m. at Oak Park there will be music, food and information on the history of Juneteenth. Free-will donations will be taken. Some of the proceeds will be going to the Minot Area Homeless Coalition.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Election Canvassing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Election Canvassing"

Riot Gear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Riot Gear"

Improving Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Improving Mental Health"

Tuesday, June 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, June 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Oak Creek Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oak Creek Baseball"

Mandan A's Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan A's Baseball"

Hazen Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Baseball"

Food Network

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Network"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/16"

Dicamba Dispute

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dicamba Dispute"

Burlington Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burlington Project"

Juneteenth Celebration

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juneteenth Celebration"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/16--SUPERSIZED!

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/16--SUPERSIZED!"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/16"

Tuesday's forecast: Hot & windy with severe storm chances

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday's forecast: Hot & windy with severe storm chances"

Bismarck Senators Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Senators Baseball"

Bismarck Larks Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks Baseball"

Unusual College Search

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unusual College Search"

Velva Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Velva Baseball"

Minot City Council

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot City Council"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge