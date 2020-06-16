Organizers gear up for Juneteenth celebration in Minot

It was on the verge of being canceled due to COVID-19, but Minot will celebrate Juneteenth this year.

The celebration will begin with a Juneteenth flag-raising at City Hall this Friday at noon. A freedom march will then take place, starting at the city hall, going to Oak Park where the celebration will be held. An organizer says this is a great event to attend, allowing everyone to learn more about each other.

“This is a part of American history. We are a part of America, and the whole thing is to be inclusive, not exclusive. It’s just not for black people. It’s celebrating breaking from slavery,” said organizer Felicia Price.

From 2 until 6 p.m. at Oak Park there will be music, food and information on the history of Juneteenth. Free-will donations will be taken. Some of the proceeds will be going to the Minot Area Homeless Coalition.