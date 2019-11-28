Organizers thankful for third annual Community Supper

It’s officially the season of giving, and nearly 100 people gathered together today to give food, company, and community to those who need it.

“I feel extremely grateful,” meal coordinator for the third annual Community Supper, Elizabeth Kinlaw, said.



That was a common theme among the many people that filled the room at Christ Lutheran Church.



Volunteer, Jesse Gallegos said, “I kind of feel like this is the least we can do for these people and that it’s our duty to do things like this.”



More than 80 volunteers spent some of their Thanksgiving Day in a room full of strangers.



“In today’s society with the electronics that we have, everyone just feels kind of separated, so this is a great way to actually sit down, have a conversation at the table, really be at a place where you can meet somebody who you wouldn’t meet otherwise,” said Kinlaw. “I just think it’s a great thing.”



And a good time, too.

“Everybody’s having fun,” nine-year-old, Isabel Kinlaw added.



Volunteers from First Baptist Church, The Pursuit, and Christ Lutheran Church hosted the Community Supper, with enough food to serve 400 people.



“It is called the community event because the whole community is involved in the meal,” said Kinlaw.



All were invited, as well. Whether it’s those without family to spend the holiday with, those who perhaps can’t afford a table full of fixings, or those who just want to be a part of something.



Kinlaw said, “What we’re trying to achieve here, basically, is every table should be like sitting at a table at home with family, family or friends. Something that’s close knit.”



This Thanksgiving brought the opportunity to give and get kindness in the form of warm food, warm hearts, and warm wishes.



“I see everyone here that’s serving as being the church, and the church is not called in The Bible to be a building, it’s called to be the people who love other people and help them,” Gallegos said. “So that’s what I love the most.”

The same group will host a Community Supper on Christmas Day, with the same rules being, all are invited.

The time has yet to be determined but it will take place at The Grand in Minot.