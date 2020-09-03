Osadchuk recommended to head newly created Burleigh County Human Service Zone

The Burleigh County Human Services Zone board voted 5 to 2 Wednesday afternoon recommending Kim Osadchuk to head the newly created Burleigh County Human Service Zone.

The recommendation comes after commissioners cited what they called a poorly executed independent investigation into hostile workplace allegations against Osadchuk while she was the head of Burleigh County Social Services.

“I would have thought that a report would do more investigating into the specific allegations and question people, to me an investigation would be to find the truth,” said Commissioner Jim Peluso.

“There were things that they could have received through the county through the open records that would have clarified some of the comments made in the investigation,” said Commissioner Kathleen Jones.

Osadchuk has refused comment over the past few months but took to the podium to finally address the allegations made against her as well as dispute some of the claims in the report.

She told the commission as well as those in attendance it’s been a rough couple of months.

“I’ve had staff ask me, Kim we’ve seen all these things on social media being posted and they’re just going after you, can we respond, and I said no!, we’re better than that,” said Osadchuk.

[In another claim] “I was calling potential employees to try to tell them the horrible things about that person so they wouldn’t hire ’em. That’s kind of exactly what the state is doing to me right now. I’m kind of in that same boat, none of the other directors had to have this prior to being hired, but I am, I’m the only one,” said Osadchuk.

The state Department of Human Services will now review the report and everything said during Wednesday’s 90-minute meeting — and will make a final decision whether or not to retain Osadchuk on Friday.