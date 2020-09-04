Osadchuk will not head new Burleigh County Human Service Zone

A decision has been made regarding the future leader of the newly created Burleigh County Human Service Zone.

The state Department of Human Services has confirmed to KX News they have not approved the Burleigh County Human Service Zone Board’s recommendation to hire Kim Osadchuk as the Zone’s director.

The decision comes after a 90-minute meeting Wednesday where the zone board called an independent investigation of Osadchuk regarding hostile workplace claims poorly executed and voted 5-2 recommending her for the position.

In March, Sens. Erin Oban and Dick Dever, both members of the Zone Board, spearheaded the investigation saying it was needed due to possible low employee morale, a hostile work environment and putting profits ahead of children inside Burleigh County Social Services.

Wednesday, Osadchuk broke her silence and addressed the board and the report to defend herself against the claims made in it.

Osadchuk has been serving as interim director for the past few months.

Officials within the Human Services Department tell us she will be offered another position within the Zone but would not elaborate on what that might be.

Also no word on when the search for a new director will begin.