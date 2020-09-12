Oscar Mayer Wienermobile makes stop in Bismarck

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile cruised into town earlier this week and made a stop at the Bismarck Food Truck Festival today.

The 27-footlong vehicle stretches 60 hot dogs, and drives through 25 states every year to promote the brand.

Zach Chatham works as the “hotdogger” — he drives the Wienermobile, helps arrange appearances, and most recently, used his unique gig to get engaged.

After Oscar Mayer shared Chatham’s proposal, anyone can now make a request online to have the Wienermobile at their special occasion.

“My favorite part is definitely being able to impact people,” Chatham said. “Because of masks and all of that, nobody’s happy with what’s happening. Every time we show up, just so much happiness and joy is in the air.”

The Wienermobile will be in Bismarck until 9 tonight, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. tomorrow before it’s headed to Omaha, Nebraska.