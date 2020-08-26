Our Redeemer’s Christian School starts school year

The first day of school kicked off for some today in Minot.

Our Redeemer’s Christian School welcomed students back this morning with some changes in place, of course. Health and safety procedures have been put into place like social distancing and hand washing.

The school is also offering parents and students the option of going back and forth between online and in-person learning. We spoke to one parent who says having the option is a sigh of relief.

“I think it’s going to be really great for their education in the event that my kids are sick and they can continue school from home and not have to miss anything. So they will be up to date with school and they can be ready to go, whatever may happen,” said parent Paula Strom.

Our Redeemer’s principal says teachers and students are also using new technology to make the hyper-flex schedule, flow.