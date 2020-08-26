Our Redeemer’s Christian School starts school year

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The first day of school kicked off for some today in Minot.

Our Redeemer’s Christian School welcomed students back this morning with some changes in place, of course. Health and safety procedures have been put into place like social distancing and hand washing.

The school is also offering parents and students the option of going back and forth between online and in-person learning. We spoke to one parent who says having the option is a sigh of relief.

“I think it’s going to be really great for their education in the event that my kids are sick and they can continue school from home and not have to miss anything. So they will be up to date with school and they can be ready to go, whatever may happen,” said parent Paula Strom.

Our Redeemer’s principal says teachers and students are also using new technology to make the hyper-flex schedule, flow.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 8/26

Record Fish

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/26

Wednesday's Forecast: Scattered storms and slightly cooler temps

Pole Fitness

Pole Fitness Live

NDC AUG 26

Northwoods League

WDA Boy's Tennis

WDA Boy's Soccer

Trinity Staff Testing

Sturgis Cases

Tuesday, August 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Coleman Corn Maze Opening Soon

LIFE HACKS: MOVING

LIFE HACKS: MOVING LIVE

Robert One Minute 8-25

Robert Suhr KX News At 6:20am Forecast 8-25-20

NDC AUG 25

Century Football

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss