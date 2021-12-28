Out-of-state visitors react to their first North Dakota winter

With daily temperatures near or below zero, some seasoned North Dakotans may be used to it — but that’s not the case for everyone.

Chances are if you went outside today…you’ve seen snow.

North Dakota is known for its unforgiving winters, with cold temperatures and even colder winds.

Minot is full of people from all over the country and the world due to Minot Air Force Base, the oil and energy industries and visiting family and friends.

“I love it,” said Fahmy Adam, who is from Sudan. “I love it out here. It’s cold, but I guess you just gotta adapt to it, you know? But it’s fun, I love it though, I’ve never lived in the snow before in my life.”

He says when he moved to the U.S., he moved to a warmer climate that did not prepare him for the cold.



“I was born on a hot continent and I moved to a hot state, Arizona,” said Adam. “It gets from 120 for heat and now it’s from like minus 30. It’s really cold.”

Another visitor is used to the cold but says nothing compares to North Dakota.

“You can’t really be outside for more than a minute until you get to your car,” said Veronica Singh, who is from India.

The first time she ever saw snow was when she moved to New York.



“In the movies, they show snowball fights or whatever,” said Singh. “That wasn’t the reality at least for me for the first like two to three years, I couldn’t really go out and make snowballs even with gloves on. My hands would get so red and enflamed almost.”

She has advice for people who are either visiting or moving to North Dakota.



“If you’re coming from a warm place, definitely pack many, many layers. Expect to literally be frozen, it’s cold. It just realized it’s colder outside than your refrigerator, probably even your freezer,” said Singh.

You may have heard the phrase “Why not Minot? Some say because freezin’s the reason!”