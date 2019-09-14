Out of the Darkness Suicide Walk

Local News

by: Malik Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

One North Dakota organization is calling attention to a national epidemic…
as of 20-18 North Dakota ranks as a top 10 state for suicide.

Today marked the 10th annual “Out of the Darkness Walk” bringing thousands of people to raise awareness and funds that allow The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to invest in new research, create educational programs and support survivors of suicide loss, many felt this event was well needed.

We spoke with Ashlyn Labonte, a Minot resident, and she said this. “It’s very needed.. Awareness always is needed. Just looking at all the booths, looking at..over behind me we have people writing messages to their loved ones that they’ve lost. It’s really a big impact, and seeing it and how much it actually really happens.”

Impacts that left some very emotional towards this event.

We also spoke with Tristan Smith, a Minot resident, and he said this. “It’s almost overwhelming honestly, like, I just..I’ve never thought something like this was a thing and apparently they do this every year and it’s..I don’t know. It gives a lot of hope so.”

Hopes to give everyone a sense of purpose.

