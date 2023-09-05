BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — People in Bismarck are joining thousands of others who are gathering to promote suicide prevention.

According to a news release, suicide is the leading cause of death in the United States and the ninth leading cause of death in North Dakota.

On September 10, the AFSP ND Chapter is hosting the annual Bismarck-Mandan Out of the Darkness Community Walk. Activities are starting at 12 p.m. and the Opening Ceremony starts at 2 p.m. and the walk will follow.

The gathering and walk will support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education, research, and survivor support programs.

Not only will this help to raise awareness and funds to fight suicide, but it will give people the chance to connect with others and know they aren’t alone.

“Suicide touches one in five American families. We hope that by connecting with one another, we will draw attention to this issue and keep other families from experiencing a suicide loss. Our goal is to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide,” said AFSP ND Chapter Board Member and Suicide Loss Survivor Brian Gale.

The walk is a space of healing and a place to have conversations about mental health.

Earlier this year, AFSP launched a campaign called Talk Away the Dark and it shows the impact of simple, direct dialogue about suicide and how to start those conversations.

If you would like to donate or join the event, you can visit this website.