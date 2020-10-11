Outbreak at Minot long term care facility becomes the largest in the state

Somerset Court Assisted Living in Minot is experiencing the largest current long term care facility COVID-19 outbreak in North Dakota.

It now accounts for 14 percent of all active cases in North Dakota’s long term care facilities, and more than 23 percent of residents who are currently infected. That’s according to information obtained from the North Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard.

Thursday, the 137 bed facility announced on its Facebook page that they were experiencing an outbreak that affected three residents and three staff members.

Moments ago, Somerset posted an update saying, there are now a total of 58 residents who have tested positive, as well as 11 staff members and one other staff member “who was contagious on their last day here”.

Below is the full letter that the facility says was given to every resident today:

“Dear Somerset residents: We are saddened beyond belief to announce to you that we have a total of 58 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as 11 current staff members and one staff member who was contagious on their last day here. We cannot name specific staff members and residents, but staff members have been notified along with all families of residents where applicable. The next few weeks will be an immeasurable challenge for us. We and our employees are worried about our own families as well, but we will strive to do everything we can to provide services to you in as timely and orderly a fashion as possible. We will be using advanced safety precautions in an attempt to avoid any additional infections. Testing events will be conducted on each of the coming three Tuesdays, Oct. 13, 20 and 27. At this time, the vast majority of residents who tested positive have either no symptoms or mild symptoms. Six residents are in the hospital. All current positive staff members have been furloughed at this time. We beg for your patience and understanding as we strive to meet your needs as best we can in the coming weeks.”

State health officials said there were 92 positive cases out of Ward County Sunday in the daily positive cases report.