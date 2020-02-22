Outdated Internet Privacy Law Only Goes So Far

Are the laws protecting kids from internet predators out of date?

The Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, or COPPA, was passed back in 1998. It says websites or people online, under U.S. jurisdiction, cannot collect information about kids under 13 without parental permission.

Tech Guru Marlo Anderson said it was introduced around the time kids started using the internet more regularly, and privacy started to become an issue.

Anderson said it’s difficult to enforce in the first place, and now, the internet is more worldwide than ever — meaning COPPA only goes so far.

And then, there’s age fraud.

“What stops an 11-year-old from lying and saying they’re 13? There’s almost nothing that stops them from doing that. So, ‘You need to have your parent’s permission to be on this website’. ‘Well, okay’. So you click ‘I have my parent’s permission’. It’s really, really difficult to enforce,” Anderson shared.

Anderson said there’s no clear answer to improving this law. He said it boils down to parents being diligent in paying attention to what their kids are doing on the internet.

