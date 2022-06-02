It’s finally time for summer-season events!



This means the Minot Park District’s Movies in the Park are back.

Friday, the first of five movies will kick off at the Oak Park Amphitheater. All screenings will start around sunset, which is around 9:30 p.m.



The film series is free to the public; just bring a blanket or a lawn chair. Food trucks plan to attend, but people are also welcome to bring their own snacks.



With summer nights on the horizon, the movies on the big screen are something many look forward to.

“When the weather is nice it’s just fun to like, get out in the park at night and watch a movie. And it has a really nice atmosphere, and everyone is happy,” said Madeline Knutson, multimedia coordinator for Minot Park District.

Friday’s movie, which is Sing 2, is being sponsored by The Minot Magic City Lions.



The outdoor film lineup is: