BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It feels like summer just started, but school is coming and Bismarck Parks and Recreation District’s (BPRD) outdoor pool season is starting to end.

According to a news release from BPRD, it’ll be ending over the upcoming weeks as the college and high school workforce goes back to school and practices start for fall sports.

August 11 will be the last day for Hillside Aquatic Complex and August 20 will be the last day for Elks Aquatic Center.

But there is good news!

You can still swim all year at the BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center.

BPRD is looking to hire lifeguards and swim instructors, here is the training schedule:

Lifeguard Classes: August 16-19 and October 26-29. If you submit a job application for lifeguarding, they will enroll you in one of the classes for free.

Lifeguard Recertification Class: October 7.

Lifeguard Instructor Course: October 19-21.

Lifeguard Review Instructor Course: October 19.

You can learn more on the BPRD website.