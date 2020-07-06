Outdoor seating now allowed in Mandan

Across the Missouri in Mandan, they’re allowing business to expand– outside.

With seating becoming more precious inside of a business because of the pandemic, the Mandan City Commission recently passed requirements allowing seating outside in public right-of-way’s, such as sidewalks.

Interested businesses must get an encroachment agreement approved with the city before installing any seating.

Fences or barricades separating the business from the right of way must be free-standing and can only be up between April 1 and Nov. 1.

The Mandan City Planner says it’s just another way to get people to come to Mandan.

“Activity breeds more activity, and so that’s the point of it so if private businesses can put up their own streetscape elements and naturally beautify their area, and customize it and make it their own than that adds to the uniqueness as well,” said City Planner John Van Dyke.

Smoking or vaping will not be allowed in any outdoor section and additional requirements may be needed if alcohol is being served.