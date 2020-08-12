Over 1,000 volunteers helped the BisMan community

More than 1,000 volunteers lent their helping hands throughout the Bismarck-Mandan community on Wednesday. We went to a few locations to talk to volunteers who are getting their hands dirty –for good reason.

The United Way Day of Caring is meant to connect community members with non-profits in need of extra help. To practice safe social distancing, most of the projects took place outside.

“Our hope is folks step up to volunteer and that helps maybe spark something in them as well

that volunteerism is maybe not just one day a year but maybe they get more involved in the community throughout the whole year,” said Brian VerDouw, Chairperson for Day of Caring.

Anyone can volunteer for the Day of Caring Event. In fact, that’s the goal — to reach more and more people.

“We’ve got a team of educators actually doing some clean up so power tools and dumpsters,” said Hollis Mackintosh Heid, Director of Northern Plains Dance.

Over 30 organizations received the benefit of volunteers — whether it was landscaping, painting, sawing wood or shoveling rocks.

One volunteer has been doing this for a couple of years as a way to spend time with her mother. She says it’s a great way to get out of the house.

“Volunteering with United Way is super important, especially now with COVID, people are very isolated. So now we’re coming together and we’re doing something together when we’ve been apart for so long,” said Rachel Roehrich.

Roehrich’s mother has been doing this for years as well and says it’s generational. Something that needs to be passed down for years to come.

“It’s for us as parents and grandparents to show our kids that volunteering is really the way to go,” said Donnell Dennis.

Even with COVID restrictions, serving the community is possible. The Day of Caring has taken place for more than 20 years now.