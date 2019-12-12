Over 1,000 wreaths arrive to honor veterans this holiday season

MINOT — Boxes filled with over 1,000 wreaths arrived this morning in Minot.

This is the sixth year that Wreaths Across America has been in the Magic City. The symbols of love arrived a little earlier than normal, but there wasn’t a shortage of volunteers. One organizer said without them, this act of kindness simply wouldn’t happen.

“We have Wells Fargo from Broadway. They will be taking wreaths over to Roosevelt Park to hang 21 wreaths at the medal of honor memorial site. Once it gets started, what’s unique about it, it seems like every year we get more and more people coming out,” said Richard Reuer, with Wreaths Across America.

It’s not too late if you want to help out. Volunteers are still needed for the laying of the wreaths this Saturday. Anyone who would like to lend a hand is asked to meet at Vincent United Methodist Church at 10 a.m.

Also this Saturday, wreaths will be placed at the ND Veterans Cemetery, South of Mandan. The ceremony starts at 11.