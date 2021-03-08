Over $16,000 raised for Glenburn Rural Fire Department after fire destroyed their station

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A GoFundMe has raised over $16,000 for the Glenburn Rural Fire Department after a fire destroyed their station early Saturday morning.

According to the GoFundMe, created by Clarke Stevens, the fire destroyed their fire engine, tanker, three grass fire units, a command vehicle and a light rescue truck.

Fire Chief Mike Overton told us he suspects the furnace room was what ignited the fire, but it’s too early to tell. He also said the damages are too much to estimate at the moment but will be costly.

Overton says they plan to start replacing the trucks in the next couple weeks.

To donate to the Glenburn Rural Fire Department’s GoFundMe, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

ATW: Minot Cheer

ATW: Mic'd Up w/ Glenburn Girl's Basketball

ATW: Chatting w/ the Champs BHS Wrestling

ATW: WDA Recap

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/8

Battle Creek woman celebrates 113th birthday

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/8

A warm start with a general cool down this week

NDC MAR 8

Plays of the Week

Kolling signs with Concordia

Explaining the unusually warm weather

"She-cession": less women in the workforce during the pandemic

Class B State Basketball

Class B State

State Swimming

WDA Boys Basketball Tournament

Funds for Fun

9/11 firefighter shares survival story in N.D.

Glenburn Fire Station fire

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News