Over $16,000 raised for Glenburn Rural Fire Department after fire destroyed their station

A GoFundMe has raised over $16,000 for the Glenburn Rural Fire Department after a fire destroyed their station early Saturday morning.

According to the GoFundMe, created by Clarke Stevens, the fire destroyed their fire engine, tanker, three grass fire units, a command vehicle and a light rescue truck.

Fire Chief Mike Overton told us he suspects the furnace room was what ignited the fire, but it’s too early to tell. He also said the damages are too much to estimate at the moment but will be costly.

Overton says they plan to start replacing the trucks in the next couple weeks.

To donate to the Glenburn Rural Fire Department’s GoFundMe, CLICK HERE.