Over 20 Years of Christmas Giving

Christmas is the time to spend with family and loved ones, but what about those who spend it alone?

First Lutheran Church of Williston is opening its doors tonight at 6 p.m. to those who may spend Christmas Day alone or just want to spend the day at church. All your holiday favorites will be served from turkey and ham to a warm sweet potato pie.

We spoke with the event chairman, David Brevik and he said this is what Christmas is all about.

“This just gives me a really warm feeling when I see people sitting in the audience that I know would be alone and my grandmother always said, ‘When you see someone alone, you invite them’ and that’s what we’re doing,” said Brevik, Chairman of Christmas Day Dinner.

Today marked 20 years since the church began this event.