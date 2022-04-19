The MSU Summer Theatre has announced the lineup of musicals for its 57th season, starting this June.



These shows will be the first to be performed at the newly renovated amphitheater.

The renovation process started last year when the theater added more accessibility and even a wine deck.



This year’s project is being completed right before the shows begin and will include wheelchair accommodations, a full plaza and more space for guests to watch the shows.



Local talent has been selected and is preparing for the four summer shows which will run from June to August.

“The sound of music is coming up this year. They’ve got four different performances, four different shows, and multiple performances, but I know the sound of music is going to be a big hit this summer. So I know people are looking forward to that one,” said Rick Hedberg, vice president for advancement at Minot State University.

Tickets go on sale on June 1.