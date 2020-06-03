Over 200 people went to the peaceful protest in Bismarck Tuesday

A peaceful protest took place Tuesday at 4 p.m. on the 2300 block of Main Avenue in Bismarck. The event lasted around five hours. Its purpose was to show support for Mr. George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.

Protesters began by lining Main Avenue and chanting things like “Black lives matter”, “What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now!”, and “Say his name! George Floyd!”







The protesters eventually broke off into groups and one began marching closer to downtown ending up to the state capitol. It’s where they took a knee and a few moments of silence in honor of George Floyd.





After protesting at the State Capitol, they made there way back down to Main Street.

Soon the police showed up to make sure everyone stayed safe. In a Facebook post, BPD said they’d been in contact with the original protest planner who reassured them they would remain peaceful.

After 8 p.m. the crowds began to dwindle.