Parents and kids head through the gate at the Dakota Zoo to check out Zoo Boo on Saturday.

Bismarck, ND- On Saturday afternoon, parents and kids got all dressed up to spend a few hours loading up on candy and saying hello to the animals.

The Dakota Zoo was hosting its Zoo Boo.

Several groups and organizations showed up to pass out candy to the eager kids.

Zoo leaders say the parking lot was overflowing when they opened and within just a couple hours, they’d already welcomed over three thousand people through the gates.

“Halloween this year is on a weekday. And in North Dakota, by the time kids get out of school and parents get off work and it’s time to go trick or treating, it’s dark,” Dakota Zoo director Terry Lincoln said. “So, why not come here where you’ve got 35 booths and they’re very generous with candy.”

Right now, the Zoo is welcoming more female penguins to join its south african penguin exhibit.

They’re also nearly finished building a new larger otter exhibit.