BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For those who didn’t have a place to go or a home to turn to on days like Thursday and even Friday, it can be extremely dangerous and difficult.

Ministry on the Margins in Bismarck opened its doors to what they call winter storm coverage, for people who need a safe place to stay during the blizzard.

Ministry on the Margins was able to open its food pantry during the blizzard Thursday, also distributing coats and gloves.

Sister Kathleen says their emergency opening potentially saved a number of lives.

Roads are still slick, people are still in need, and Ministry on the Margins will be there to help.

“We open the doors and receive everybody who comes in so we opened up Wednesday night and stayed open through this morning, Friday morning for a few hours. Heaven’s helpers is open so we will open up again at 5 o’clock today,” said Sister Kathleen.

Serving 40-plus people last night, Sister Kathleen shared with us, an extreme case where they were able to assist a man who had been homeless for a while, who came in wearing flip-flops.

Despite his pain and many others, she says the attitudes among the crowds were overall positive and appreciative.

“It went wonderfully, people come in, people are grateful, people are calm, people have that relief that they’re in and out of the storm. That’s the overwhelming piece of it,” she shared.

Volunteers and guests played cards while the blizzard raged on overnight, enjoying hot meals and the company of those in the community.

If you or someone you know is in need during this time visit their website.