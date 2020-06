A shopper pushes his cart past a display of packaged meat in a grocery store Sunday, May 10, 2020, in southeast Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says about 40-thousand pounds of ground beef are being recalled.

The seven affected products are from Lakeside Refrigerated Services in New Jersey.

The company produced them June 1 and distributed them nationwide. According to the Food Safety and Inspection Service, the meat may contain E. coli.

