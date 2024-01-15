BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)– Over 60 years after he delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech, people of all races and creeds throughout the nation continue to honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy — and here in North Dakota, students are finding their own way to honor the legacy he left behind.

Together with students and staff, the Black Student Union at the University of Mary hosted a celebration in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. There, they heard from Danielle Brown– a prominent leader in the Catholic Church who is working against discrimination.

“An opportunity to come alongside that mission and speak to it,” Brown shared, “in and through the heart of the bishops on this issue, on a day that is specifically carved out to commemorate the witness of Martin Luther King, is a huge deal and a special opportunity.”

Additionally, members of the Black Student Union read aloud essays from Dr. King himself — where he spoke of the important of ending segregation and the need for justice.

“‘If something isn’t done, and done in a hurry, to bring the colored peoples out of the long years of poverty, the long years of hurt, and the long years of neglect, the whole world is doomed.'” shared a member of the organization.

“‘The only normalcy that we’ll settle for is the normalcy that recognizes the dignity and worth of all God’s children,'” quoted another member. “‘The only normalcy that we’ll settle for is the normalcy that allows the judgement to run down like waters and righteousness like a mighty stream.'”

The President of the Black Student Union, Donzell Howard, says the words of Dr. King can help to unify the student body while still encouraging diversity.

“We don’t want to forget about anything,” Howard explains. “I think that just bringing awareness, constantly reminding people of what Dr. King did, where we were, and where we’re at now, is just big– so that history won’t repeat itself. I think that’s a big thing… making sure that we don’t forget about the past, and that we know and learn from the mistakes that America has had.”

The Black Student Union is a recent addition to the University, and they say they’ve seen exponential growth in the past few years. Howard says it’s been a huge factor in his future career goals as a Diversity-Equity-Inclusion manager for a professional sports team. Through presenting his words each year, the organization helps keep in mind the freedom and peace Dr. King has helped bring to our nation.

“The cry will always be the same,” recounts the group. “We want to be free.”