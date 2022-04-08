Nearly 50 percent of car seats and booster seats are used incorrectly, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The Minot Car Seat Coalition offers free car seat checks at Fire Station 1 every two weeks.

Parents and caregivers are encouraged to set up an appointment to ensure their car seats are properly installed.

One of the car seat inspectors has a few tips that can help you determine if yours is being used correctly.

“The car seat needs to be unexpired,” said Amber Emerson, the Safe Kids coordinator and injury prevention specialist at Trinity Health. “Most car seats expire every six to 10 years and that’s because the plastic can get brittle, things like that. So we wanna make sure we’re watching for that. Children need to make sure they’re in that car seat tightly. We shouldn’t be able to pinch any webbing when that harness is securely fastened. The car seat, when you’re moving it at the belt path, which is where it goes through the car seat, you shouldn’t be able to move it more than an inch.”

The next car seat check is on April 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can make an appointment by calling 701-857-7300 or by messaging Safe Kids Minot on Facebook.

You can view the schedule to see the remaining car seat checks for the year.