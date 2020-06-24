Over The Rainbow Daycare in Williston to host yard sale and bake sale Friday

This Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Over The Rainbow Daycare in Williston will be hosting a yard sale and bake sale right in its parking lot.

The money made will go toward the purchase of new equipment and fun things to do for the kids, like new strollers and little playhouses.

An organizer and parent say it’s not always easy getting funds to upgrade a daycare, so having events like this one can make all the difference.

“It’s near and dear to my heart just because my son does come here every day and gets to hang out with these people it’s like a second family, so it’s meaningful for me personally, but also just to see the other kids be able to enjoy something new and exciting,” organizer/parent Jenna Norby said.

Daycare staff say they’re always accepting donations if you have things you want to give away.